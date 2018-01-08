LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats in Nevada are decrying the Trump administration’s decision to end special protections for Salvadoran immigrants, a move that will force nearly 200,000 people to leave the country by September 2019 or face deportation.
Representatives Ruben Kihuen, Dina Titus and Jacky Rosen condemned the decision in statements on Monday, as did Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
They say thousands of people from El Salvador are living under Temporary Protected Status in Nevada.
Titus says they’re a vital part of the community and she’s co-sponsoring legislation to stop the change. Rosen says she urged the administration to keep protections for immigrants, many of whom have been in the U.S. since 2001.
Masto says the decision to end the protections will tear families apart. Kihuen is calling on Congress to find a long-term solution.