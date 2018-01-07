LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man has fatally shot his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself at a Las Vegas gas station convenience store.
Las Vegas Metro Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Herbst Market on the 9400 block of W. Desert Inn Road Saturday night.
They say a man in his 50s entered the store, walked behind the counter and shot the cashier multiple times.
The man then sat down and shot himself in the head.
Police say the woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
They say the couple was married but were separated for about three months.
The names of the couple haven’t been released yet.
Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic violence-related incident.