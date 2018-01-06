Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Immigration, Las Vegas news, sanctuary cities
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officer prepares an undocumented immigrant for a deportation flight. (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada legislator who authored a petition for a state constitutional ban on so-called sanctuary cities says he’ll appeal a judge’s ruling that the measure is flawed and can’t go before voters.

The Nevada Appeal reports that Republican Sen. Michael Roberson of Las Vegas says he’ll appeal Friday’s ruling by Carson District Judge Todd Russell to the state Supreme Court.

Russell ruled that the initiative proposal was “excessively broad” and would impact a wide variety of laws in order to prohibit the state and its local governments from prohibiting or discouraging enforcement of federal immigration statutes.

Russell also said the measure is somewhat misleading because its title says it’s intended to prevent sanctuary cities but the actual petition language doesn’t even mention sanctuary cities,

