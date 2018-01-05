LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will make 24/7 lane closures along south and north bound Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas from 10 p.m., January 9, through late April 2018, including the following:
January 9-Late Arpil 2018
*The outside lane and shoulder will be closed along south bound I-15 between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road from 10 p.m., January 9 through late April 2018.
January 9-Late February 2018
*The outside lane and shoulder will be closed along north bound I-15 between Desert Inn Road and Sahara Avenue from 10 p.m., January 9 through late February 2018.
March-Late April 2018
*The outside lane and shoulder will be closed along north bound I-15 between Desert Inn and Flamingo Roads from March through late Arpril 2018.
the closures are needed for installation of Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs as part of Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange to Sahara Avenue, which broke ground in 2016.
Motorists should always use caution while traveling through any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.