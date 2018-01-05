(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County families are invited to attend the annual Land Rover/Jaguar helmet giveaway event, this year on Saturday, January 6th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is coordinated this year by Clark County School District Police and will feature Las Vegas resident BMX star, Ricardo Laguna and his troupe of stunt riders, who will put on a spectacular show and will interact with children talking about the importance of bicycle helmets.

The annual event is meant to be a reminder to all children who received bicycles for a holiday gift, that a helmet can save their life, which is how the event began, eight years ago; when General Manager of Land Rover, Ray Dinardi, was hit on his new bike and his life was saved because he was wearing a helmet.

All family members are welcome to attend and be properly fitted for a free helmet. Police officers responded to dozens of crashes involving children last year, two that were life threatening. Overall, bicycle fatalities in 2017 were up 40 percent from 2016 numbers.

“One of the goals of this event is to help increase safety awareness among our students and parents,” said Officer Robert Mayer, who is the media contact and coordinator of the event. “By hosting this event and providing free helmets, Land Rover/Jaguar has once again proven their commitment to our community. We urge all parents to bring their children to this important event.