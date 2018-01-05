Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The city of Las Vegas was awarded $13,000 from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services to provide adaptive sports opportunities for disabled veterans and members of the Armed Services.

The City has received similar grants yearly since 2014.

As in past years in which the city has received similar grants, funds will be used for program registrations, new programs, equipment and supplies. Injured military will be able to enroll in adaptive activities at no-cost until all the funds are exhausted.

The city’s adaptive recreation programs enable people with disabilities to participate in recreational activities, though modifications and special equipment, disabled athletes are able to play alongside non-disabled peers.

A variety of adaptive sports programs, including recreation and outdoor adventure experiences, fishing clinics, aquatic therapy, yoga and golf, currently are offered. Wheelchair sports also are available throughout southern Nevada for basketball, tennis, hand cycling and boccia.

For more information about the grant opportunity, contact Bernard Preston at 702-229-4904 or bpreston@loasvegasneevada.gov.

