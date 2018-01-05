CBS Local — An animal shelter in Michigan lashed out at a man who allegedly abandoned three cats out in the freezing cold before the facility opened for business.

According to the Cooper Country Humane Society, in a Facebook post that has now been taken down, a cat and two kittens were left in an uncovered cage outside the Houghton shelter in four-degree weather.

“To the middle-aged gentleman in the burgundy pickup truck. SHAME ON YOU!!!” the post read. “We have NO problem calling you out for coming to our door, READING the sign that says not to leave animals out in the weather and STILL leaving these poor three cats outside in 4-degree weather by our door.”

The post also scolded the unidentified man for not dropping off the animals when the facility was open, just 30 minutes later. Cooper Country’s security cameras captured the abandonment and police are now reportedly looking for the suspect.

The cats, who the staff found shivering in the uncleaned cage, are said to be recovering from their early morning ordeal. In a Jan. 3 Facebook video, Cooper Country reports that the cats are still nervous “but very sweet.” “They are not available for visiting at this time, but should be available for adoption within the next couple of weeks,” the post adds.

The severe cold around the United States has already claimed the lives of other pets who were left outside by their owners. An Ohio homeowner is facing animal cruelty charges after their dog was found frozen to death outside the house on Jan. 3.