LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) preliminary data shows that Clark County car crashes and motorist fatalities declined in 2017.
There were 194 crashes in 2017, down nearly 4 percent from the year prior, with 206 fatalities or 5 percent fewer than in 2016. Meanwhile, alcohol crashes fell 31 percent year-over-year, while alcohol related fatalities dipped 33.3 percent. And there were also 25 percent fewer motorcycle deaths in 2017 compared with the year prior.
“We focus on the driving behaviors and issues that lead to the most deaths and injuries on Nevada roads,” said NDOT Chief Traffic Safety Engineer Ken Mammen. “Our goal is cutting the yearly traffic fatality aveage in half by 2030, with a goal of zero fatalities across Nevada roads,” said Mammen.
Traffic fatalities declined for the first time since 2013. NDOT dedicates roughly $21 million annually for roadway safety projects and programs, with an additional $10 million specifically earmarked for state pedestrian safety improvements. In 2017, crossing signals and other pedestrian safety enhancements were made along East Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas.
“Every Nevada roadway death is a tragedy resulting in a loved one not coming home,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “Transportation and safety agencies statewide continue working every day to save lives on Nevada roads. But, we also remind every driver, every pedestrian, every bicyclist and motorcyclist to always share the road,” Malfabon said.
Traffic safety partners across the state focus upon strategies in six areas: pedestrian, intersection, seat belt and motorcycle safety, as well as reducing impaired driving and limiting lane departure crashes by focusing on distracted driving. Through the Nevada Department of Public Safety Joining Forces program’s heightened enforcement campaigns, Nevada law enforcement officers in 2017 issues approximately 73,000 citations to help reduce impaired, unbuckled, distracted or otherwise unsafe driving.
“Every day, someone you love walks, rides, drives or takes public transportation to school, work, a doctor’s appointment, or to run errands,” said Nevada Office of Traffic Safety Administrator Amy Davey. “If zero is the only acceptable number fo your losing family and friends, then it’s the only acceptable number for all of us,” said Davey.
For more information about Nevada traffic safety, go to: http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com.