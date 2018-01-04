<> on April 15, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts.

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The city of Las Vegas invites local companies and organizations to sign up to compete in the 2018 Corporate Challenge by February 9. For 33 years, the Corporate Challenge has been a health way for local companies and their employees to stay active in the community. As the largest amateur athletic competition in the State of Nevada, Corporate Challenge provides employees the opportunity for unity, teamwork and camaraderie in a fun competition that promotes company pride, corporate wellness and community socialization. Some of Southern Nevada’s most successful companies are annual participants. Well-structured events are an excellent way to encourage initiative, reward the commitment of key staff, improve morale, inspire cooperation and team spirit, and supercharge future performance. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Corporate Challenge brings the spirit of the Olympics to a local and more intimate playing field. Forty different events are offered throughout the Las Vegas valley during an 11-week period from March 1 through May 12. From archery to volleyball, and everything in between, there is an event for everyone’s skills–even a blood drive, torch relay, trivia, chess, kart racing, poker, laser tag and cornhole. Opening ceremonies March 3 will include family fun, a comical executive relay, parade of companies, lighting of the flame, and more.

In addition to the many benefits for employees, Corporate Challenge also can be a cost-effective marketing tool to promote business and raise awareness. Throughout the 11 weeks of competition, more than 20,000 players and spectators are repeatedly exposed to company names and logos while they witness team spirit and sportsmanship. Each company that participates designs individual team shirts to wear at events. In addition, company names are displayed during opening ceremonies and mentioned throughout various event publications.

Costs for participation range from $1,800 for companies of up to 300 employees to $2,700 for companies of 1,000 of more. Companies are divided into three divisions, based on the number of employees. This makes competition fairer, so companies with only a few employees are not challenging those with a base of thousands. Smaller companies that share business often join forces to form a combined team.

Companies, players and spectators can share photos in the 2018 photo challenge album by joining the “Las Vegas Corporate Challenge” Facebook group at Facebook.com/groups/lvcorporatechallenge. Photos posted by April 29 will be eligible for this year’s photo contest. Group members will be asked to vote on the top three photos during the week of April 30. The winner will be announced at closing ceremonies May 12. Event photos can be shared across social media channels using the #lvcc2018 hashtag.

Corporate Challenge is operated by the city of Las Vegas. For entry packet, game schedule, handbook, sponsorship opportunities, poster, pocket calendar and more details, go to http://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/corporatechallenge. For questions of more information, call city of Las Vegas Park and Recreation at 702-229-6706 or email corporatechallenge@lasvegasnevada.gov.