Filed Under:Brazil, Flamingo Road, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, pedestrian killed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old Brazilian man was killed after he jumped onto the hood of a car near the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police say the man climbed onto the four-door Mercedes car early Wednesday morning.

Police say the car accelerated, knocking the pedestrian to the ground near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police did not name the man.

Police say the car left the scene, and officers are investigating.

