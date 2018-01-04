PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old Brazilian man was killed after he jumped onto the hood of a car near the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas police say the man climbed onto the four-door Mercedes car early Wednesday morning.
Police say the car accelerated, knocking the pedestrian to the ground near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police did not name the man.
Police say the car left the scene, and officers are investigating.