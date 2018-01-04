CBS Local — A North Korean missile test went embarrassingly wrong for the rogue nation, according to a report. A U.S. government source says that a 2017 rocket launch failed and crashed into one of the country’s own cities.

According to the Japanese magazine The Diplomat, North Korea’s test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on April 28 crash-landed in the city of Tokchon and caused heavy damage to several buildings. The rocket was launched from a military airbase in South Pyongan but its engines reportedly failed just one minute into the flight.

The government source could not say if anyone was injured or killed in the blast but satellite photos of the area revealed the scope of the impact as well as damage to a nearby greenhouse. The accident in Tokchon was reportedly the third failed test of a Hwasong-12 missile that same month.

North Korea was apparently been unfazed by their string of failures, as the isolated regime chose to begin test-firing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in November. That missile, which North Korea claims can reach the United States, also reportedly failed and broke up on re-entry. The rogue nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un, claims to have the “nuclear button” on his desk at all times. President Trump responded to the dictator’s comment by stating on Twitter that his nuclear button was “much bigger & more powerful.”