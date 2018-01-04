(credit David McNew / Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday took back a trio of memos from the Obama administration that had adopted a policy of non-interference with marijuana-friendly state laws. The move essentially shifts federal policy from the hands-off approach adopted under the previous administration to unleashing federal prosecutors across the nation to decide individually how to prioritize resources to crack down on pot possession, distribution and cultivation of the drug where it’s now legal, like in Nevada.

Statement from Governor Brian Sandoval on the announcement from the DOJ:

“Since Nevada voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2016, I have called for a well-regulated, restricted and respected industry. My administration has worked to ensure these priorities are met while implementing the will of the voters and remaining within the guidelines of both the Cole and Wilkinson federal memos. We have been largely successful in these efforts. I believe Nevada’s marijuana industry is a model for other states. My staff and I will review the memo released Thursday morning and our state opinion. I look forward to the appointment of the new Nevada United States Attorney and further guidance that will be provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ).”

Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) also weighed in:

“Nevadans made it clear at the ballot box in 2016 that they support the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes, and their decision should stand,” said Rosen. “Local changes in marijuana policy in recent years have resulted in millions of dollars in new revenue for Nevada’s state budget, thousands of new jobs, and countless medical benefits for Nevadans suffering from PTSD, cancer, and other illnesses. This federal overreach by President Trump’s Department of Justice will create uncertainty and confusion for Nevadans. These reported actions are an insult to Nevada voters, an affront to states’ rights, and a threat to our local economy,” Rosen said.

Also U.S. Representative Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District released the following statement regarding Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to rescind marijuana:

“This latest move from Attorney General Sessions and the Trump Administration is a direct attack on the State of Nevada, sovereign tribal governments, and the rights of people in states, tribes, and territories all across the United States,” said Congresswoman Titus, a founding member of the House Cannabis Caucus. “The decision to rescind the Cole and Wilkinson memos undermines Nevada’s $622 million dollar industry, threatens nearly $1 billion in new investments, and jeopardizes thousands of new jobs and more than $60 million dollars in tax revenue for the State. It also targets veterans using medical marijuana to treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and children with epilepsy, subjecting them to possible federal prosecution for seeking legal treatments for their ailments. Congress must immediately respond by passing permanent protections like the Respect State Marijuana Laws Act,” said Titus.