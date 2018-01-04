Las Vegas Boulevard, also known as the Las Vegas Strip, including the Mandalay Bay, the Luxor, MGM Grand, other hotels and casinos that are part of the Las Vegas skyline, are seen in this aerial photograph over Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 5, 2013. Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City Address at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 11, in Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers located at 495 S. Main Street.

Mayor Goodman will provide her vision and insight for 2018 and beyond at the annual event. The speech can be viewed live on KCLV Channel 2 or to access the live stream, simply visit kclv.tv/live.

The city will host a live social media feed during the speech for viewers and residents to give feedback. Use #stateofvegas on your post to join in.

The address will be broadcast live on KCLV Channel 2 beginning promptly at 5 p.m. KCLV Channel 2’s livestream of the event will also be available to embed on websites for live viewing. Please email socialmedia@lasvegasnevada.gov for embed code.

In addition to analog program audio inside chambers, KCLV will be offering an HD-SDI (SMPTE292@720 60p) switched program feed with embedded and/or de-embedded audio at four of the curbside panels on Clark Avenue in front of City Hall adjacent to the media parking area. The curbside media panels also have HD-SDI cable drops from the council chambers, main lobby and outside the main entrance for media use. These are for HD-SDI signals with embedded audio only. No analog audio/video.

Rebroadcasts of the address will air on KCLV at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, January 12, at 7 a.m. and on Saturday, January 13, and then again at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 14.

The electronic media are encouraged to arrive early to do audio checks on the audio panels because no mics will be allowed on the podium. An area for media cameras will be provided at the back of the chambers. These are the only areas electronic media will be able to set up cameras in chambers.

Once the program gets underway, photographers are asked to remain in their locations. However, in the event that leaving becomes necessary, the rear chamber exits should be used in order to minimize disruptions.

Following the address, the mayor will be available for media interviews outside of chambers in the Chamber Gallery on the second floor.