LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Just over a year after its grand opening, the Asian-themed Lucky Dragon boutique hotel shuttered its gaming and restaurant operations and laid off some staff members Thursday as part of a reorganization, the company confirmed.
The property on West Sahara Avenue announced the hotel would remain open with full room service amenities and the Cha Garden would remain open with a full bar at night and an expanded food menu, according to a post to the site’s Twitter account Thursday.
“While this is a difficult decision, this repositioning paves the way for Lucky Dragon to establish new partnerships that will enhance the property’s long-term positioning and provide a better guest experience,” the statement read.
It was unclear how many staff members were laid off Thursday, though the company said those employees would have the opportunity to rejoin the hotel when gaming and additional restaurant operations resume “within six months.”
An independent casino unaffiliated with the larger gaming companies that dominate the city’s gambling landscape, Lucky Dragon opened with a gala celebration in November 2016 catering to Asian customers and tourists.