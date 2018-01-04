Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas investigators are hoping public tips can help them find a minivan used as a getaway vehicle following the killing of a man inside a Las Vegas home last month, authorities said.

The killing happened at the trailer home on the 3600 block of Twain Circle just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 12, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators determined three male suspects entered the trailer without force and went directly into one of the bedrooms, where multiple shots were fired.

Tyrone Johnson, 25, died from at least one gunshot wound.

The three suspects fled the home and left the scene in a dark-colored minivan. Investigators released video footage of the vehicle Thursday.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

