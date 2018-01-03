Construction workers install the first of 800 bollards near the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Las Vegas Strip to help protect pedestrians from vehicles on November 13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark County plans to install the bollards, permanent steel posts that are connected to each other under the sidewalk, at seven locations on the famous seven-mile stretch of road by the end of 2017. The project will include an additional 7,500 bollards on the Strip beginning next year. The posts are designed to be able to withstand the impact of a 15,000-pound vehicle traveling at 50 mph. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Approval for additional steel posts along the Las Vegas Strip is on hold as southern Nevada commissioners investigate a pay dispute.
The Clark County Commission planned on approving the installation of 500 safety bollards Tuesday, but decided to postpone the vote by at least two weeks.
Nevada Foundation for Fair Contracting Director Lou DeSalvio says three workers claim Muller Construction has been paying them at a lower rate than they were promised.
The company’s Vice President of Marketing and Sales J.D. Calhoun says it’s the first he’s heard of the complaint.
The county is unable to continue working with the company until the pay dispute is resolved.