WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – On Wednesday, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) announced that her office will return more than $250,000 to the United States Treasury in money unspent from her official 2017 operating budget.
“I believe that an effective representative should help constituents get the services they need while being a careful steward of hard-earned taxpayer money,” said Rosen. “Whether it’s ensuring our veterans and seniors receive benefits they deserve or helping Nevada families at risk of foreclosure, I’m proud to work hard every day for my constituents and will always look for smart ways to promote fiscal responsibility and protect taxpayer dollars from going to waste,” Rosen said.
In addition to returning more than $250,000 to the Treasury to help reduce the deficit,
Congresswoman Rosen’s office successfully returned $724,387 for constituents–with $718,987 of that total awarded to veterans. Rosen’s district office has helped constituents with a range of issues, including assisting veterans with obtaining their VA benefits that were stalled for months in a backlog of claims.
Congresswoman Rosen has supported a number of efforts to reduce government waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars. In March, Rosen sent a bipartisan letter to House appropriators urging them to prohibit the use of taxpayer money for first-class flights for Members of Congress. In July, Rosen co-sponsored a bill that would prevent U.S. taxpayer money from going to corrupt foreign governments.