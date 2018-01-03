RENO, NV (KXNT) – A Wellington, Nevada resident was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in prison for distribution of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steve W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
27 year old Daniel O’Brien, pleaded guilty on September 14, 2017, to one count of distribution of child pornography. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Howard D. McKibben sentenced O’Brien to lifetime supervised release to follow his term of imprisonment.
According to the plea agreement, O’Brien admitted that he used his cell phone to send images and videos over the internet of children engaged in sexually explicit acts. On November 17, 2016, during the execution of a search warrant of O’Brien’s home, law enforcement found 172 images and 30 videos depicting child pornography on his cell phone and computer.
The case was investigated by the Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force, which is comprised of members of the FBI, the Reno Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon M. Bryant prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals, federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, visit http://www.usdoj.gov/psc.