LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 08: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers hug near a Wal-Mart on June 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two officers were reported shot and killed by two assailants at a pizza restaurant near the Wal-Mart. The two suspects then reportedly went into the Wal-Mart where they killed a third person before killing themselves. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) will bring together 11 agencies on Saturday, January 6 from noon until 3 p.m. for the All CLEAR Expo-2 Southern Nevada’s largest law enforcement career fair.

The premier law enforcement career fair will be held at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. LVMPD will be providing information and recruiting for openings for police officer, corrections officer as well as civilian positions.

Participating agencies include:

-City of Las Vegas

-North Las Vegas Police Department

-UNLV Police Services

-The Department of Public Safety

-Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement Division

-Eighth Judicial District Court

-The Simon Event Group

-California Highway Patrol

-U.S. Postal Inspection Service

-Department of Homeland Security-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

-Nevada Taxicab Authority

The term “all clear” is a law enforcement phrase used whenever a threat has been addressed. LVMPD hopes to attract qualified candidates for current and future vacancies.

