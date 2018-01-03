Photo Credit: PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP/GettyImages

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Utility Tax Rebate Program is a program offered by the city of Las Vegas to low-income seniors who reside within the city limits. Seniors ages 60 and up, who qualify receive a rebate on the franchise tax they pay for local utilities throughout the 2017 year. These utilities include electric power, land-line telephone and natural gas. Applicants must make an income of less than $16,500 for an individual or $18,900 for those filing married/head of household. Applicants must bring copies of their 2017 local NV Energy, Southwest Gas and CenturyLink/Cox telephone bills, photo identification and other supporting documentation to fill out an application. Identification and bills must match physical address. Low-income homeowners ages 60 plus who qualify also may apply for a partial rebate of the annual sewer bill on their primary residence located within the city of Las Vegas. The Utility Tax Rebate Program applications may be filed with the city January 2 through March 14, 2018. Application forms are not available online; applicants must apply at one of the centers listed below. Call for an appointment and/or to verify what to bring.

–Centennial Hills Active Adult Center: 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702.

Tuesdays, 1 to 4 p.m., January 6 through February 24 by appointment only.

–Derfelt Senior Center: 3343 W. Washington Avenue in Lorenzi Park, 702-229-6601.

Thursdays 2 to 4 p.m. and Fridays 8 to 10 a.m., through March 9 by appointment only.

Call 702-229-6601 for information. First-come, first-served, but walk-ins welcome.

–East Las Vegas Community Center: 250 N. Eastern Avenue, 702-229-1515.

Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through March 14, by appointment only.

–Las Vegas Senior Center: 451 E. Bonanza road, 702-229-6454.

Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., first-come, first-served.

Call 702-229-6454 for information and an appointment.

–Howard Lieburn Senior Center: 6230 Garwood Avenue, 702-229-1600.

Mondays, noon to 4 p.m., through March 12, by appointment only.

Call 702-229-1600 for information and an appointment.