LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Victims impacted by the October 1st shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more can now apply for aid from the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.
The online claim form went live on websites for the Fund as well as the fund’s administrating agency the National Compassion Fund Tuesday.
The fund raised more than $22 million in the days and weeks following the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Aid money will be distributed to those in three tiered categories, including families of those killed in the attack, victims who suffered permanent brain damage or paralysis; as well as victims injured and treated before Oct. 10.
Claims need to be filed by January 31 to receive consideration.
Fund money was expected to be dispersed in March.