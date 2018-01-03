Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Department of Justice says Nevada is getting additional prosecutors to work on reducing violent crime.

The department on Wednesday said Nevada is getting two new assistant U.S. attorneys.

A total of 40 new prosecutors will be spread among 27 locations nationwide. Most districts will receive just one prosecutor.

Steven Myhre is the acting U.S. attorney in Las Vegas. He says the new prosecutors will work with law enforcement agencies “to reduce violent crime and to remove dangerous offenders” from communities.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviving a Bush era crime-fighting strategy that emphasizes aggressive prosecution of gun and gang crimes.

In October, he announced a relaunch of the program known as Project Safe Neighborhoods. It’s the latest move in the Trump administration’s tough-on-crime agenda.

