Filed Under:Henderson, Las Vegas Raiders, NFL, practice facility, Raiders, team headquarters
Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders of the Oakland Raiders celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders are one step closer to securing the land for their new headquarters and practice facility at a steep discount.

Officials in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson on Tuesday approved a resolution that allows the city to move forward with a direct sale of 55 acres for more than $6 million. That’s half the land’s appraised value.

The city is using a Nevada law that allows for no-bid sales at under-market prices when they are considered to be in the public interest.

The team says the venue will create an estimated 250 full-time jobs not counting players.

The Henderson city council must vote again next month to give final approval to the offer.

The Raiders plan to start the 2020 season at a new stadium in Las Vegas that’s being partially funded by a tax increase.

