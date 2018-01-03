Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights
Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a third-period goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on December 31, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 6-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed leading scorer Jonathan Marchessault to a $30 million, six-year contract extension.

General manager George McPhee announced the deal Wednesday. Marchessault will count $5 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season.

Since being taken from the Florida Panthers in the expansion draft, Marchessault has been a big reason for the Golden Knights’ surprising inaugural season. The 27-year-old forward has 15 goals and 22 assists in 37 games for Vegas, which leads the Pacific Division.

Marchessault’s 22 assists are already a career high, after he set bests of 30 goals and 51 points last season. Vegas is the fourth NHL organization for the undrafted Cap-Rouge, Quebec, native after the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen