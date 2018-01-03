LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Applications are now being accepted for the award-winning Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Citizens Fire Academy. Over the past 17 years, more than 500 Las Vegas valley residents have completed the academy.
The Citizens Fire Academy first started in 2000 with 50 people. The program is designed to teach interested people about the workings of the fire and emergency services in their community. Various speakers from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and support organizations such as the Trauma Intervention Program and College of Southern Nevada will give insight on how the organization operate and how residents can get involved and help their community.
In the summer of 2005, the program became part of the U.S. Fire Corps program. The U.S. Fire Corps is a locally driven Citizen Corps program that allows community members to offer their time and talents to their local fire departments.
The Citizens Fire Academy will meet once each week on Thursday evenings for three hours beginning March 1, 2018. A graduation ceremony will be held for those who complete the academy on May 4.
Applications for the academy are available online at http://www.lasvegasfire.org or at Fire Headquarters downtown. The application can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed back to fire officials. There is no cost for the program.
Applications will be accepted from now until February 2, and applicants will be notified by mail if they are accepted by February 16. The academy will be limited to 20 participants.
The Citizens Fire Academy has received two national fire service awards since its beginning.
More information is available on the Citizens Fire Academy Hotline at (702) 229-0146.