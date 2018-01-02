Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified the two security guards who were fatally shot over the weekend while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the security guards as 28-year-old Phillip Albert Archuleta and 50-year-old LaTosha Juane White.

Both were Las Vegas residents and their deaths were ruled homicides.

The shooting happened Saturday at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur. Police have said 29-year-old Christopher Olague ran away after the shooting and was later found at a nearby residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

University Medical Center on Tuesday confirmed Olague died Sunday.

Authorities have not disclosed Olague’s motive.

Golden Entertainment owns the hotel-casino. The company in a statement says Archuleta and White were dedicated to protecting guests and employees.

