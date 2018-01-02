LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A pair of teenagers were behind bars after police say they tried to rob and fired shots at a man and his child while attempting to sell property, according to authorities.
The encounter happened at a southeast valley apartment complex on the 3800 block of South Nellis Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to investigators, the victim and his teenaged child arrived at the complex to meet a possible buyer for an item the victim was trying to sell.
The victim made contact with the suspect, who arrived at the meeting with another man. During the course of the transaction, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded the property. The victim ran away as the suspect fired multiple rounds at him, missing the victim. The victim’s child remained in the car during the exchange, but got out of the vehicle when the shooting started and after attracted gunfire from the suspect. Neither were hit by the bullets.
At least one of the rounds fired went into an apartment where a teenaged victim was at home. That victim was also uninjured.
Detectives eventually identified two 18-year olds, Tyresse Jackson and Demonte Walter, as the gunmen. Both were already in custody following unrelated events that happened after the suspected robbery.
Both Jackson and Walter were rebooked on charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, aiming and firing a weapon and conspiracy counts.