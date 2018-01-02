Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers close Tropicana Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip on December 31, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An estimated 330,000 people are celebrating New Year's Eve on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas. In the wake of October's mass shooting on the Strip, the state more than doubled the normal number of Nevada Army National Guard personnel working on New Year's Eve to 360 to join 1,500 on-duty police officers along with spotters, snipers and federal resources. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a man suffered a minor injury after the rifle of an officer on the Las Vegas Strip discharged following the New Year’s Eve festivities.

Officer Laura Meltzer says the officer was moving barricades around 1:19 a.m. Monday near the Monte Carlo casino-hotel when he had a “negligent discharge.”

Meltzer says the man was hit in the calf and refused medical treatment. She says two other people indicated they had been struck by something, but they had no visible injuries.

Meltzer says the situation is under investigation. She did not know whether the officer had been placed on leave, but said that is not typical in negligent discharge incidents.

She adds officers who carry rifles undergo special training in addition to the required quarterly firearms education.

