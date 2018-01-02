Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Construction soon will begin on a $58 million freeway project in North Las Vegas.

The Interstate 15-Garnet Interchange project, which will begin taking shape next month, will improve safety and enhance mobility for both Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 93.

Upgrading an existing interchange that was built in 1963 is part of the plans

The project also includes plans to widen U.S. Highway 93 from a two-lane highway to a four-lane divided highway for five miles.

Other work consists of reconstructing a frontage road along Apex Industrial Park with improved access points and enhanced intersections. Part of the project also includes prepping Interstate 15 for future a widening to six lanes in the area.

The project should be completed by late 2018.

 

 

