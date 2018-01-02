Courtesy City of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Solar-powered digital information boards will be placed at the stops for the Downtown Loop free shuttle, bringing the bulletin board into the 21st century by providing real-time information, including how long the wait is for the next shuttle.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Soofa CEO Sandra Richter will present the new smart signs Thursday in the Innovation Room on the first floor of City Hall.

Soofa signs, or kiosks, will be located around downtown Las Vegas as part of a partnership between the city of Las Vegas and Soofa. The kiosks are scheduled to be part of a six-month pilot. Seven of the kiosks will be located at the Downtown Loop stops. There also will be one located at City Hall and another near Neonopolis, between the Freemont Street Experience and the Freemont East Entertainment District.

In additions, the city’s Information and Technology Director Michael Sherwood will be available to tour media through the city’s Innovation Room, giving a preview of the city’s display for the upcoming CES show. The city will showcase the Innovation District and the technology partnerships that have been brought to downtown at CES. The Innovation District was created as a center for testing groundbreaking technology in the area of alternative energy, citizen participation, transportation and social infrastructure. For more information, visit http://www.innovate.vegas.

Soofa, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and started at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), develops love able technology to enable smarter place making.