Lunch is usually the time to meet with clients or socialize with co-workers but sometimes it needs to be ordered and eaten in a hurry. Still, a good meal can be enjoyed with good food and healthy options without a wait. A hot dish or a chilled salad can help the demands of the rest of the day. These places in downtown Las Vegas offer a great lunch for those times where one needs to eat and run.

Evel Pie

508 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 840-6460

www.evelpie.com

Evel Pie, named in honor of legendary motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel, serves New York-style pizza as well as other menu items. The restaurant features a great $6 lunch special that includes a soda and a slice of pizza. For big appetites, buy a whole pie trying some exotic flavors such as man candy bacon and rattlesnake sausage. For the more traditional tastes, there are over 15 toppings to choose from with pies already made for that meal on the go.

Turmeric Flavors of India

700 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 906-2700

www.turmericflavorsofindia.com

Turmeric Flavors of India offers the favorable cuisine including an extensive vegan menu. Signature items are featured including beet bomba, samosas, chicken tikka pie, chole bhatura and dum biryani. Guests can select their spice level include vindaloo curry, saag curry and madras curry, each with a choice of vegetables, paneer, chicken, lamb or shrimp. There is no reason to give up flavor even for a quick lunch.

Therapy

518 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89101

(702) 912-1622

www.therapylv.com

Therapy restaurant in downtown Las Vegas offers a variety of options to save time without sacrificing taste or flavor. Therapy’s Signature Salad is made with radishes, granny smith apples and candied walnuts with blue cheese crumbles tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Its Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle Slide starts with a red velvet waffle, topped with buttermilk battered fried chicken breast with vanilla maple syrup and a side of red pepper remoulade slaw. There is plenty of seating and the lunch crowd is in and out when time is of the essence.

Park on Fremont

506 Fremont St

Las Vegas, Nevada 89101

(702) 834-3160

www.parkonfremont.com

Park on Fremont is offering an all new menu of sandwiches and comfort foods. Crispy Brussels sprouts and fried pickles are delish sides and sandwiches include The Freebird and Turkey Bacon Avo-Philly, which are hearty and shareable. Old School Park sandwich is made with smoked beef brisket, smoked pastrami, melted deli provolone cheese, cherry peppers, kosher dill pickles, house coleslaw and Park sauce on a toasted garlic French roll. The Park Cheesesteak combines griddled roast beef, melted American cheese, romaine lettuce, kosher dill pickles, dived onion and Park sauce on a toasted garlic French roll. Classic Caesar salad and eggplant lettuce cups combine comfort and nutrition. With indoor, patio and garden dining, a quick lunch can be enjoyable in the great outdoors.

Freedom Beat

Downtown Grand

206 N. 3rd St.

Las Vegas NV 89101

(702) 719-5100

www.downtowngrand/freedom-beat

Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand was created by Chef Scott Commings to feature the best dishes from around the country in one place. Breakfast including omlets, benedicts, flapjacks, chicken fried chicken and pastrami hash are served for lunch. Soup, salads featuring California greens, sides such classic Wisconsin curds and sandwiches including burgers are also on the menu for a quick bit to eat. There is seating for 160 and validated parking is available.

