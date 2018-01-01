Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers close Tropicana Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip on December 31, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An estimated 330,000 people are celebrating New Year's Eve on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas. In the wake of October's mass shooting on the Strip, the state more than doubled the normal number of Nevada Army National Guard personnel working on New Year's Eve to 360 to join 1,500 on-duty police officers along with spotters, snipers and federal resources. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a handful of people were arrested as hundreds of thousands of revelers celebrated the new year under heavy police presence assembled just months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police said Monday that officers made a total of 11 misdemeanor arrests, eight on the Strip and three on Fremont Street. Another 10 people got citations, all but one on the Strip.

Las Vegas police did not immediately specify the nature of the offenses.

About 330,000 people were at the festivities that included fireworks and headliners like Bruno Mars, Britney Spears and Celine Dion.

Las Vegas police put every officer on the streets and activated 350 National Guard members to ensure safety after the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

