File photo of a courtroom. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 40-year-old bank robber with three prior convictions for the same offense has been sentenced in Las Vegas to 10 years in federal prison for a November 2016 heist that netted $493.

Anthony Donnell Tyner also was sentenced Thursday to three years’ supervision after prison.

Tyner’s attorney, Kathleen Bliss, says Tyner apologizes for his actions and is grateful the sentence by U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon offers a chance to get out of prison one day.

Documents say Tyner wore a fake beard and covered his face with his hand while he gave a grocery store bank teller a note demanding money and threatening to shoot her.

Tyner was identified by security video showing a tattoo on the back of the hand and his black Infiniti SUV getaway vehicle.

