Kirstin Blaise Lobato
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge is setting free a Nevada woman who has spent 10 years behind bars for a murder and sexual mutilation she says she didn’t commit.

The Review-Journal reports a Las Vegas judge dismissed the case against 34-year-old Kirstin Blaise Lobato in a one-page order on Friday.

Lobato was found guilty of killing Duran Bailey in Las Vegas when she was 19. But Labato has long maintained she was in her hometown of Panaca, about three hours away, when the homeless man was killed in 2001.

More than 14 witnesses testified in support of Lobato’s claim. The Nevada Supreme Court gave her a chance at a new hearing last year, citing “strong alibi evidence” and her lawyers’ failure to hire an expert witness to pinpoint Bailey’s time of death.

