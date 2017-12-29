Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Henderson police say a 22-year-old woman has been arrested for fatally striking a 79-year-old woman with her car.

Police spokesman Scott Williams says the woman was hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon while crossing a parking lot.

Williams said the woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police later saw the truck and arrested the driver Nichole Zimmerman for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to help or notify police.

It isn’t immediately clear if Zimmerman has an attorney.

