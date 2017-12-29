Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas looking for an assailant after three people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at an apartment near the city’s downtown.

Officer Aaron Patty says the shooter was gone before police arrived and found the bodies of two men and one woman in the residence after neighbors on Carroll Street reported hearing gunfire a little after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Patty says detectives don’t immediately know the relationship between the people who were killed, whether they knew the shooter and what led to the shooting.

No gun was found at the scene.

It comes amid a spate of violence in and around Las Vegas, where Las Vegas Metro police have investigated 10 apparent homicides in the last week.

