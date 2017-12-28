Police car emergency lights close up
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they arrested a suspected burglar after a rooftop standoff that lasted three hours.
Police say the man was armed with a knife and threw roof tiles at officers to keep them away at the home on the 200 block of Roland Wiley Road near Durango and Westcliff drives.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon says officers encountered the man as they were responding to a domestic disturbance call just before midnight Wednesday.
He says the man broke into a residence, took a knife and climbed onto the roof of a home.
Police were able to arrest the man early Thursday.
Gordon says the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
An officer was injured while chasing the man before he climbed the roof.