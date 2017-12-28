Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Desert Pines Townhomes, East Bonanza Road, fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say two people are dead and three people are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex.

Las Vegas police Capt. Robert Plummer says five people were shot in courtyard area of Desert Pines Townhomes on the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road near North Pecos Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Plummer, two people died at the scene and three others were taken to University Medical Center.

Plummer says the group included men and women in their 30s and 40s.

Two of those injured were in critical condition. The third had superficial wounds.

Plummer says the shooting does not seem gang-related or random, but could have involved a domestic dispute.

Police have detained four people of interest and are interviewing 11 witnesses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen