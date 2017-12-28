Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:air quality, Clark County Department of Air Quality, Las Vegas news, National Weather Service
Photo courtesy Dreamstime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials have issued an air quality advisory that warns sensitive people about soot and dust particles trapped by “stagnant” weather conditions in the Las Vegas valley.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality said the advisory would remain in effect through Friday.

It says young children, senior citizens and people with respiratory problems or cardiac disease may be sensitive to pollutants in the air.

The National Weather Service predicts that clear and dry conditions will continue through the week as high pressure remains over the Great Basin area of Nevada.

