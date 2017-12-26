UNLV's Juiston is MWC Player of Week; Averaged Double-Double UNLV forward Shakur Juiston has been named the Mountain West Conference men's basketball player of the week after averaging a double-double in a pair of victories over Mississippi Valley State and Northern Colorado.

Keidel: Chiefs Firing On All Cylinders As Postseason NearsAfter dashing out to a 5-0 start, and then following that up with a 1-6 stretch, the Kansas City Chiefs have won three in a row and are firing on all cylinders as the postseason approaches.