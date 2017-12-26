Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:christmas tree recycling, Las Vegas news
File photo of Christmas tree. (Credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials have launched an annual Christmas tree recycling drive in southern Nevada.

Beginning Tuesday, trees are being accepted at more than 30 drop-off locations from Boulder City to Summerlin, and Southern Highlands to North Las Vegas.

Sites include many local parks and Lowes stores.

The program runs through Jan. 15.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the Springs Preserve host the annual effort, which started in 2001.

Sponsors say it collected more than 15,000 trees last year.

Program coordinator Tara Pike-Nordstrom at UNLV says trees are reduced to mulch for landscaping and dust control.

People are asked to remove anything that isn’t natural from the tree, including lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails and tree stands.

Collection locations are listed on the Springs Preserve website at http://www.springspreserve.org .

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen