NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Two people have been seriously injured in a double rollover accident in North Las Vegas.

Police say emergency crews pulled both drivers from their overturned vehicles after the crash shortly before 8 p.m. Monday.

Both were taken to University Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

The crash shut down the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street for several hours.

No other details have been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

