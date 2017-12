Fleury Has First Shutout, Leads Vegas Past Capitals 3-0 Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots for his first shutout with Vegas, William Karlsson scored during a three-goal first period and the Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 3-0 on Saturday night.

Oakland Raiders Week 16 Injury Report: Raiders Add Three Players To Injured ReserveThe Oakland Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football this week, and what was once seen as a marquee matchup is now a game where a banged up Raiders are coasting to the end of a disappointing season. Here is a look at the Raiders injury report for this Week 16 game.