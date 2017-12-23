(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

By Shawn Lealos

The Oakland Raiders have officially turned their attention to the 2018 NFL season. With the loss last week, there is almost no way to make the postseason, and Oakland has made some roster moves to show the team is trying to figure out ways to fix the problems that plagued them this season. This included adding three players to the injured reserve list while adding some names to the roster. This will give players a chance to earn some new roles as the Raiders attempt to rebound next season. Here is a look at the Raiders’ Week 16 injury report as they head into a Christmas night away game with the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Raiders Injured Reserve

The news broke on Friday that the Oakland Raiders were sending two of their top starting offensive linemen to the injured reserve list, ending their seasons. Those names were offensive tackle Donald Penn and center/guard Jon Feliciano. Penn underwent foot surgery this week, which ended any chance he had of playing again in 2017. Feliciano suffered a concussion, which was announced on Thursday. That made his trip to the injured reserve list sudden and a little surprising.

The Raiders did add two names to their active roster in offensive linemen Ian Silberman and James Stone, so there is a chance that Oakland could use their last two games of the regular season as a trial period for the new pickups. This could be seen as a risky move to fans who want to see Derek Carr finish the season unscathed.

Reserve tight end Clive Walford was the third player added to the injured reserve on Saturday. This move gives Oakland a chance to see what Pharaoh Brown can do in the NFL. The Raiders promoted Brown from the practice squad, and he now has a chance to show what he’s made of in these last two games. Brown played in college at Oregon, where he caught 70 balls for 1,011 yards with 13 touchdowns in four seasons.

Defensive Line Takes Two Hits

Mario Edwards Jr. was listed as out for the Raiders Monday Night Football game against the Eagles. Also listed as out is fellow defensive lineman Tevin Hester. Both men have ankle injuries. Cornerback David Amerson (foot) is listed as doubtful and has missed the last two months of game action, so don’t expect him back, either.

That leaves the Raiders with three starters out against the explosive Eagles offense. There is also a chance star linebacker Bruce Irvin will miss the game, as he is in the NFL concussion protocol. Finally, defensive back Keith McGill III is having knee problems and is also suffering from an illness, so the already short-handed defense looks very banged up heading into the Eagles game.

Amari Cooper’s Status

Amari Cooper was only back for one game when a huge hit and a sprained ankle took him out of action again last week. While the Raiders made due with Michael Crabtree, Cordarrelle Patterson, Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton, it was clear that Derek Carr misses Cooper, who has been slowed by injuries all season. The good news is that Jack Del Rio announced that there is a “good chance” Cooper is back this week. With a depleted offensive line, Carr will likely want his best receivers on the field to get the ball out quicker as the season rolls to a close.

Oakland Raiders Injury Report

Questionable

Denico Autry (DL), foot – did not practice

Amari Cooper (WR), ankle – limited practice

Rodney Hudson (C), ankle, illness – limited practice

Bruce Irvin (LB), concussion – limited practice

Keith McGill II (DB), knee, illness – limited practice

Doubtful

David Amerson (CB), foot – did not practice

Out