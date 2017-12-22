Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they have located a captain who was previously reported missing.

Capt. James LaRochelle was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen driving a tan Land Rover near Desert Foothills Drive and Charleston Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Las Vegas police later sent a statement asking for the public’s help in locating LaRochelle.

Police say LaRochelle was safely located Thursday night.

LaRochelle is a commander with the department’s Organizational Development Bureau.

