Rancher Cliven Bundy speaks during a news conference near his ranch on April 24, 2014 in Bunkerville, Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management and Bundy have been locked in a dispute for a couple of decades over grazing rights on public lands. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There is talk of a possible mistrial in the prosecution of a Nevada rancher and states’ rights figure, two of his sons and another defendant accused of leading an armed standoff that stopped a federal roundup of cattle in 2014.

Proceedings are scheduled to resume Wednesday in federal court in Las Vegas for Cliven Bundy, Ryan and Ammon Bundy and Ryan Payne.

The defense alleges that prosecutors and government agents failed to properly turn over evidence before the trial began in November.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro hinted last week that trouble was afoot.

Navarro sent the jury home Dec. 11 and put proceedings on hiatus to review documents filed under seal following closed-door hearings with prosecutors and defense teams over complaints about the conduct of FBI and Bureau of Land Management agents.

