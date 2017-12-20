LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An argument escalated into gunfire in a west Las Vegas valley neighborhood Tuesday, leaving one man dead and another in critical condition, authorities said.
The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Starbright Lane just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators said two men were in front of the home when they were approached by an acquaintance, who pulled a gun and shot both victims several times. The suspect then fled the scene.
Both men were taken to University Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead. The second was in critical condition Wednesday. The name of the deceased man was not released pending family notification.
Investigators said the gunman and the victims were engaged in an argument over money or property that was believed to have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.