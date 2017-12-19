When: Tues., May 30 – Sun., Jun. 10, 2018

Where: France!

Sponsors: Conservative Tours

Alan Stock is headed out on another international excursion…and he wants you to come along!

This time, you can join Alan on an amazing tour of France, featuring sites centered around the historic D-Day Invasion. On June 6, 1944, American, British and other Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France to begin the liberation of Europe following years of Nazi occupation during World War II.

Now, 74 years later, you’ll travel with Alan to all the critical locations and take in the monumental significance of this singular moment in world history. On June 6, 2018, you’ll walk the famed beaches of Normandy, including Omaha Beach as you take in the anniversary celebrations around that pivotal day. Your trip also includes stops at the majestic Mont St. Michel, a jaunt to Luxembourg to retrace the events of 1944-1945’s Battle of the Bulge and a walking tour of France’s famed Champagne Country.

And of course, what tour of France would be complete without a stay in Paris, taking in sites like the Eiffel Tower, L’Arc de Triomphe, Les Champs Elysees, Notre Dame and even a private tour of Versailles Palace.

It’s a once in a lifetime trip…so get the details now so you can accompany Alan from May 30-June 10, 2018!