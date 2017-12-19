Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga residency, Las Vegas news, Park MGM, Park Theater
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Lady Gaga 'Joanne' World Tour at Little Caesars Arena on November 7, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lady Gaga will join the list of superstars with regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas in 2018, when she kicks off a two-year residency in December.

Gaga in a statement Tuesday says it has been her “life-long dream” to perform in Las Vegas. She says she is humbled to be joining a historical line-up of performers that include Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

The announcement comes at the end of a successful year for the superstar that included a stunning Super Bowl performance and a sold-out tour.

MGM Resorts International did not immediately announce performance dates at Park Theater.

The 5,300-seat venue is located at the Park MGM casino-resort, formerly known as the Monte Carlo. It hosted the residencies of Cher and Ricky Martin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen