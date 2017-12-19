By Heather Carroll-Landon

Make plans to stay home this New Year’s Eve with friends and family. Just don’t forget to plan for some food. There are a variety of restaurants in the Vegas area, all offering different types of cuisine options you can have cooked up for your end of year gathering. Here are some of the best places in the area to have cater your New Year’s Eve party.

Vitner Las Vegas

10100 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89135

(702) 771-0599

www.vglasvegas.com

Treat your friends and family to a meal from Vitner Las Vegas this New Year’s Eve. You can have your party catered buffet style or offer guests plated dinner. The off-site catering team at Vitner is willing to help you cater your party, offering contemporary American cuisine. Call today for New Year’s Eve availability.

Alize

Palms Casino Resort

4321 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

(702) 951-7000

www.alize.com/catering

Alize takes pride in creating memorable evenings for functions of all sizes. They will provide you with a variety of options for your New Year’s Eve party, even if it’s a casual affair. Your catering experience will include everything from appetizers to main dishes and mouthwatering desserts. All customized to fit your holiday budget. Contact the catering department at Alize for details on delivery and availability this New Year’s Eve.

Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse

Tivoli Village

440 S. Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89145

(702) 902-2333

www.echoandrig.com

Pick up some of the finest cuts of beef available in the Las Vegas area for your New Year’s Eve party from Echo & Rig. This authentic butcher shop will not only help you select the perfect cuts of meat for your party, they will also educate you on the different types of beef. Contact Echo & Rig to help you plan your party and to ask about their take-out menu.

Related: Las Vegas Most Iconic Bars

Rhythm Kitchen Seafood and Steaks

6435 South Decatur Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

(702) 767-8438

www.rhythmkitchenlv.com

Express take-out is available daily from Rhythm Kitchen Seafood and Steaks, including this New Year’s Eve. The take-out menu from Rhythm Kitchen includes everything from chicken tenders to fried oysters and catfish to fried shrimp. Family-sized meals are also available for take-out, making preparing for New Year’s Eve dinner easier. Contact Rhythm Kitchen for their complete take-out menu and pick up times.

Memphis BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 260-6909

www.memphis-bbq.com

Looking for some hometown cooking to serve your guests this New Year’s Eve? Check out the homestyle, barbecue menu available from Memphis BBQ. You and your guests will love the award-winning barbecue as you ring in the New Year. You can have your catering needs met with delivery or pick-up.

Related: Top Hotels with Restaurants in Las Vegas